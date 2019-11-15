Fiji Swimming to host separate competition

Holding separate competitions is on the table for Fiji Swimming while mapping out its plan for the remainder of the 2020 season.

President Ben Rova says this is an option they are looking at as government is only allowing 100 people to gather.

Rova says their competitions usually totals up to more than 200 swimmers from around the country not including the spectators and officials.

“We are looking at the option where we run competitions in Suva and in the West separately for the time being just to start off with.”

Rova says holding separate competition will ease the financial burdens for families.

“We are mindful also of the constraints on what the parents are feeling right now because you know there’s a few that are not at work at the moment so we are aware of all this things and we are going to try and do things to ensure that it’s as less cost to the parents as possible.”

Swimming alongside 22 other sports have yet to be accredited by the Fiji National Sports Commission.