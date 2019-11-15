Fiji Swimming to host Grand Prix next week

The Fiji Swimming Association will host its first official competition since the onset of COVID-19, next week.

They will begin their first Short Course Grand Prix tournament with more than 100 swimmers expected to attend.

The competition has been divided in two, one to be held at Suva’s Damodar City Aquatic Centre while the other will be held a week later in Nadi.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says they are expecting a good turnout from various clubs in the Suva area.

“We actually going to start resuming our competition again and we are starting off with our grand Prix series. So we have next week, see what we have done is we are splitting the competition. We will have one in Suva and one in Nadi.”

Fiji Swimming is also expected to host an Open Age National Swimming competition at the end of the year which is an Olympic qualifying event.