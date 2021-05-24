Fiji Swimming starts season with Grand Prix

Fiji Swimming kicked off its 2022 season with the Long Course Grand Prix at the Damodar Aquatic Centre in Suva.

Forty swimmers from around the country took part in the first of a three-round series, set to pick out the top swimmers for the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Fiji Swimming President, Ben Rova says though they’ve had a low turnout, they are optimistic that more swimmers will come in the latter part of the year.

“We are able to have those that are double vaccinated to compete, so not the whole of Fiji community is here today. But also this is a prelude to what we expect to be a full-on program up until Easter, this is the first of our Grand Prix, it is the first of three and we also have three mini meets.”

Rova adds they’re planning to take atleast eight swimmers, four male and four female, to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.