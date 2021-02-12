Fiji Swimming seeks Australia’s help

Fiji Swimming is hoping to send its eight Olympic hopeful swimmers to Australia before the Open Nationals in April.

President Ben Rova says they have submitted the names to the Australian Olympic Committee.

Rova confirms the AOC had approached the oceanic countries earlier in the year to offer training assistance to swimmers vying for the Olympic spot.

Rova adds this will help swimmers hopefully achieve their qualifying times.

“We’ve just been approved again for the April open nationals as another qualifying event so we’re pushing with our coaches and those eight swimmers to please step up and do the extra yards because if they can’t make the qualifying time then we have two wild card entries.”

Fiji Swimming is currently waiting for a response from the AOC on the logistics of the swimmers.

The swimmers are Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Netani Ross, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Cheyanne Rova, Yolani Blake.