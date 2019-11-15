Fiji Swimming plans ahead

Fiji Swimming has a plan in place to ensure their swimmers make up for lost time once the COVID-19 restrictions is lifted.

This comes as eight swimmers aim to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that will be held in July 2021.

Fiji Swimming president Ben Rova is urging their swimmers to continue with their land training while they await further directive for relevant authorities.

“With the restrictions on movement, I know it is pretty tough on them. If they can continue with their land training, once this blows out, Fiji Swimming executive are working very hard to make sure that we have a plan in place to have them and their coaches go out and pick for lost time.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Swimming has been given two Olympic universality spots which will be given to one male and female swimmer.

The male swimmers who are eligible include Epeli Rabua, Taichi Vakasama, Temafa Yalimaiwai and Netani Ross while Matelita Buadromo, Yolani Blake, Moana Wind and Cheyenne Rova are the female hopefuls.