Fiji Swimming competition dates moved

Fiji Swimming has provided tentative dates for its scheduled competitions.

This following the announcement of new COVID restriction measures by the Fijian Government.

Federation official Trisa Cheer says the federation had talked about the new dates that would be suitable for the competition ensuring there is no clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Cheer says the Fiji Secondary Schools swimming championships that is usually held in line with the Coca Cola games has now been moved to June.

“The schools have moved their competitions to June and like I said earlier our open Olympic qualifiers will be at the end of May and our age group nationals will be pushed to July, the beginning of July”.

The Fiji Swimming Open Championships which is an approved Olympic qualifier will be held from 21 to 23rd June.

The National Primary Schools Swimming Championships will be held from the 11th to 12th June while the Secondary Schools championships will be held afterwards from 18th to 19th.