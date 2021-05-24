Home

Sports

Fiji Swimming changes format for Games prep

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 14, 2022 5:40 am
[Source: Fiji Swimming]

Fiji Swimming has incorporated a new format into its competition schedule as part of preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

The association will include a preliminary round, semi-finals, and final for certain events to help better prepare swimmers.

With only eight spots to fill, President Ben Rova says the association is working around the clock to ensure that only the best swimmers are selected.

“We have introduced in the 50s and 100 metre event, the prelims, semis and final. So what we are trying to do is replicate the programme at the Commonwealth Games. The Championship normally covers five to six days, what we have done is try to condense it to three days.”

Rova says by changing the format, Fiji Swimming is getting the result they want.

Fiji Swimming will continue with its Easter competition this weekend at the Damodar Aquatic Centre in Suva.

 

