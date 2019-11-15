Fiji Swimmers to compete in Wellington Championship

Seven national swimmers are currently in Wellington, New Zealand to compete in the Long Course championship this weekend.

Fiji Swimming coach Sharon Smith says exposing our swimmers to the competition will help them improve their times.

Smith adds the competition will allow swimmers like Matelita Buadromo and Herbert Rabua improve their swimming times and build on their performance before they head for the Olympic qualifier in March.

Other swimmers that will feature in the championship include Sevuloni Iona, Owen Art, Sala Kunatuba, Jerry Faktaufon and Che Taito

With most swimmers having only local swimming competition experience, team manager Joanne Kunatuba says the competition will help these swimmers boost their confidence in overseas competition.

The competition will see 800 competitors from all over New Zealand competing in the 50, 100 and 200m freestyles, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke.

The four-day competition begins tomorrow and ends next Tuesday.

[Source: Fiji Swimming]