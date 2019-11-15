Fiji Swimmers switch to land training

The closure of all sporting facilities around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic has left Fiji Swimmers looking at other alternative ways to train.

Eight swimmers who are vying for the two universality places for the 2020 Olympics next year are Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Netani Ross, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova and Yolani Blake.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says the swimmers are working with their individual coaches on land training exercises.

“They are working with their individual coaches, I know it has been tough for them, but they have been doing their various land training exercises. Some have been accessible to private pools where they are able to use those pools. But that has been as far as they are working on right.”

He adds the extension of the Olympics has in turn given the swimmers more training time.