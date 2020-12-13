Fiji swimmers qualify for Oceania Championships

About 11 Fijian swimmers have qualified for the Oceania championships in Fiji next year.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says these swimmers qualified after the Open Nationals in Suva last week.

He says what pleases them is most of them are young.

Rova adds this is also a good sign as they slowly buildup to the next Pacific Games.

“So far for Oceania we have about 11 swimmers that have done that but we also looking for Oceania and also the buildup for 2023”

Swimming was the most successful Team Fiji sport at last year’s Pacific Games.

The swimming team won a total of 28 medals including 6 gold, 9 silver and 13 bronze.

They also set 14 records including two Pacific Game records.