Fiji swimmers need more training

The Fiji Swimmers vying for a spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have yet to reach their peak in terms of making the qualifying time.

This comes as Fiji Swimming is encouraging their eight swimmers competing for the two Olympic universality spots to also try to make the FINA A and B qualifying times.

President Ben Rova says they were preparing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but have not reached their full potential.

“How they are preparing, they have not reached their peak yet. And with this virus coming in place it is really hard and it is unfair to pick or two out right now because they still at their different level of preparation.”

Rova says they all have a likely chance of qualifying given that the Games has been postponed to a year after, giving the swimmers more times to train.

