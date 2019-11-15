Fiji Swimmers fair chance to qualify for Olympics

The eight swimmers vying for the two Olympic quota spots have a fair chance of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics.

They are Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Netani Ross, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova and Yolani Blake.

Fiji Swimming president Ben Rova says they have a selection criteria in place for these swimmers as they prepare for the Olympics.

“We do have selection criteria that are on place and some of them are close to it. Its anyone guess right now because they are all still preparing for it”

Rova says they will need to go through the Olympics A and B qualifiers that they are required to meet in order to secure a place in Olympics.