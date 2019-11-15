Fiji Swimmers extend prep for Olympics

Fiji Swimming wants its swimmers to qualify with merit for the 2020 Olympics rather than relying on the two universality places.

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given the swimmers more time to prepare.

Fiji Swimming President Ben Rova says extending the period of selection will give swimmers a chance qualify for the Olympics.

“We have selection criteria but we may have to extend the period of selection, so we still have the two universality place. Now that we are given until next year, hopefully, it will allow some time for our swimmers to make the qualifying time that is required rather than going in on the universality place”

The eight swimmers vying for the two universality spots are Taichi Vakasama, Epeli Rabua, Netani Ross, Temafa Yalimaiwai, Moana Wind, Matelita Buadromo, Cheyanne Rova and Yolani Blake.