Sports

Fiji supports IOC’s commitment to stage Tokyo Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 19, 2020 4:08 pm

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games is still going ahead as scheduled according to the International Olympic Committee despite the Coronavirus pandemic that’s gripping the world right now.

The IOC says this is an unprecedented situation for the whole world, and their thoughts are with all those affected by the crisis and they are in solidarity with the whole of society to do everything to contain the virus.

In a statement, the IOC says they remain fully committed to the Tokyo Games, and with more than four months to go before it starts, there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.

Article continues after advertisement

The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games as best they can and they will keep supporting the athletes by consulting with them and their respective National Olympic Committees.

Fiji and all Oceania Countries unanimously pledged their support to the IOC’s principles and the IOC’s commitment to staging the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

FASANOC says they now wait on further communications from the IOC regarding qualifications of our aspiring athletes in Archery, Athletics, Judo, Karate, Swimming and Table Tennis, given their qualification and training has been hampered by this pandemic.

Source: FASANOC

