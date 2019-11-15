Fiji Sports Councils plans for Sports Centre Complex

The Fiji Sports Council has plans to pick up where they off prior to COVID-19, on developing the Sports Centre Complex at the Old Laucala Bay Secondary School in Suva.

The Council had completed the demolition phase before the current crises unfolded.

Council Chair Peter Mazey says works on the five-year major re-development plan is set to begin once restrictions are relaxed.

“As you can see we are also starting our new development over at the old Laucala Bay Secondary School side. That has now been cleared and we are starting on that, which is the plan for the future of the council and that will include new facilities. But we are also looking at hotels and office space as part of the facilities.”

The initial demolition work for the old Laucala Bay Secondary School began in 2017.