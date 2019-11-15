Home

Fiji Sports Councils losses $1.9m revenue

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 25, 2020 7:41 am
ANZ Stadium

The Fiji Sports Council has lost more than $1.9 million worth of revenue since the closure of all their sporting facilities in March.

According to Fiji Sports Council Chair Peter Mazey, the Council is a statutory body that does not receive any funding from government.

Mazey says almost 40 per cent of their earnings is received from gate taking and hiring of events.

Meanwhile, he adds 60 per cent of the council revenue comes is from naming rights of their sporting facilities.

“We are having a hard time, as you can see around the Sports Council has been closed for about two months now or at least since March. The various events that we had to cancel like the Coke Games and the Marists 7s and a large number of other events also being cancelled like graduations, church groups and everything. That has actuated to $1.9 million lost income.”

According to Mazey, on average the council earns $6 m annually, which is equivalent to $400,000 per month.

