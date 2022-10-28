Fiji Sports Council working with London investor for project

Litiana Loabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Fiji Sports Council is working with a potential London investor to build hotel accommodations at Laucala Bay.

This was revealed by the Sports Council chief executive officer Litiana Loabuka during their 2018 audited accounts submission to the Public Accounts Committee.

FSC called for an expression of interest pre-COVID but things changed afterward due to the pandemic which is understandable, according to Loabuka.

However, the Sports Council put out another EOI post-Covid and managed to get a response.

Public Accounts Committee member Aseri Radrodro asked since overseas teams coming over as part of the sports tourism initiative, does Sports Council have plans to build accommodation facilities.

Loabuka says they plan to have more than just hotel accommodation at Laucala.

“We are working with the potential London investor to build hotel accommodation in the venue, it’s a full deal, not just hotel accommodation, it’s going to be retail complex to include a car park facility because with all these developments comes the need for car parks”.

In 2016 the Fiji Sports Council announced a major project worth $100 million which would include a hotel and multi-purpose complex along with new sporting facilities and a sports academy.