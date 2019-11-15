Fiji Sports Council to re-open some of its facilities from today

The Fiji Sports Council is pleased to announce that some of its facilities will be open for non-contact sports activities and meetings from today.

This is in accordance with the latest Fiji Government and Ministry of Health COVID-19 Advisory.

The facilities are Victoria Tennis Courts for squash and tennis, the Multi-Purpose Courts and the National Netball Centre for volleyball.

Currently, non-contact sports permissible are basically on a recreational level and not for organized sports or sporting clubs’ activities.

The Damodar City Aquatic Centre, the ANZ Stadium and the National Fitness Centre at this stage, remain closed.

As part of the reopening of these above-mentioned facilities, there are now stringent hygiene and safety protocols in place, which is basically to uphold the health and safety specifications of the facilities and the well-being of all patrons and staff who will use these facilities.