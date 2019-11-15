Fiji Sports Council slash facilities hire charge by 50%

There’s good news for sports organizations and event organizers as the Fiji Sports Council will charge 50% for the hiring of their facilities from tomorrow.

This was revealed today by FSC Chief Executive Litiana Loabuka in a press conference.

Loabuka says the reduction in hiring rates and gate taking sharing will apply to all upcoming major and minor events.

‘Event organizers that bring their events to the ANZ Stadium or any of our venues where in the past we would have charged for all the items or whatever the quote was given Sports Council is going to allow everything to go at 50%.’

The new 50% rate will be for the next 12 months starting tomorrow.

Loabuka says before the gate takings split used to be 75% for event organizers and 25% for Sports Council but now it’s going to be 80% – 20%.