Fiji Sports Council reduces staff amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many sporting fraternities across the board.

One in particular is the Fiji Sports Council, who amid the crises has reduced more than two thirds of the staff.

The Council who since the closure of all their sporting facilities in March, has lost more than $1.9 million worth of revenue.

Council Chair Peter Mazey clarifies that though majority of the funds come from naming rights of their facility, the Council is a statutory body that does not receive any funding from government.

“We have reduced our staff down to a skeleton staff. So from 91 odd staff that we have on a permanent role, there is only about 20 working at the working at moment and ofcourse they are maintaining the facilities.”

The council’s main facility include the ANZ Stadium, Damodar City Aquatic Centre, Victoria Tennis Courts, Thomson Park, Lawaqa Park, Veivadravadra Ground and the FMF Gymnasium.