Fiji Sports Council closes remaining facilities

The Fiji Sports Council has closed all its facilities in the country.

This is in accordance with the Ministry of Health COVID-19 Advisory and as announced by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last week.

All the FSC’s remaining facilities are now closed for any sporting or recreational activity.

These facilities includes the ANZ Stadium, Vodafone Arena, FMF Gymnasium, Damodar City Aquatic Centre, National Hockey Centre,Victoria Tennis Courts, National Fitness Centre, National Netball Centre, National Beach Courts, Multi-Purpose Courts, Buckhurst and Bidesi Grounds, Lawaqa Park, Thompson Park and Ra Grounds.

After 14-days, the Fiji Sports Council will review this position with advice from authorities and update the general public.