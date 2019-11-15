Fiji Sports Council closes recreational centers

The Fiji Sports Council wishes to advise that the Damodar City Aquatic Centre and the National Fitness Centre are closed till further notice.

This is in accordance with the latest Ministry of Health Advisory on COVID-19, presented by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

After 14-days, the Fiji Sports Council will review this position with advise from authorities and update the general public.

The council regrets any inconvenience caused.