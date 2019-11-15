Fiji Sports Council and SportSG exchange ideas

Some lessons were learnt and ideas exchanged when a group from Sports Singapore presented their ‘Vision 2030’ to the Fiji Sports Council.

Sports Singapore is a statutory body under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth of the Government of Singapore, and is tasked with developing a well-rounded approach to sports in the country.

Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Litiana Loabuka says they will consider lessons learned as they progress with their master plan to develop an integrated sports complex on their Laucala property.

Loabuka adds they were suitably impressed with the presentation by the team from Sports Singapore.

She says the dynamism of Singapore’s sports industry is overwhelming and truly inspiring with best practices that Fiji Sports Council can emulate.

The visiting SportSG team from Singapore presented on their country’s ‘Vision 2030’ with the theme Live better through sport.

[Source: Fiji Sports Council]