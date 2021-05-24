Fiji Sports Council stands by 14-day rule

The Fiji Sports Council stands by its rule to only allow entry to their facilities to fully vaccinated individuals.

These are those who have completed their 14-day activation period after the second jab.

Fiji Sports Council chief operations officer, Ashni Sharma says the safety of the members of the public is paramount.

Sharma says everyone must go through a 14-day stand-down period after their second vaccination for COVID-19 before they can use any council facility.

Sharma adds the Council is pleased with the cooperation rendered by the National Sports Organizations, and other corporate organizations.

She says they continue to reserve the right to maintain COVID-19 prevention standards that have been implemented as national directives to ensure safety at all times.