Fiji retain rights to host Oceania Archery championship

Fiji has retained the rights to host the Oceania Archery Championship next year.

The event was due to be hosted at Albert Park in Suva in April this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The championship serves as a qualifying event to the Tokyo Olympic Games where two quota spots are available for men and women in the recurve division.

Archery Fiji President George Fong reveals although the event has been postponed, Fiji is guaranteed to host the event.

“Retained the rights to host the Oceania Championship, the current tentative date is in April next for both the Oceania championship and the Olympic qualifiers.”

A total of 100 archers from around the Oceania region were expected to take part in the three day event.