Fiji reminds Olympian of humble beginnings

Olympic gold-medalist Cate Campbell

Olympic gold-medalist Cate Campbell says Fiji reminds her so much of her humble beginnings and she’s confident Fijian swimmers can do it as well.

The 30-year-old is on a mission of giving back to developing countries, and share her experience.

The Aussie swimmer says she can relate to Fiji’s swimming background.

“I grew up in a small African country called Malawi and started my swimming in a swimming pool that looked very similar to this one so it just goes to show that you never know where you can find your next greatest athlete and hopefully we’ll find a couple more”

Campbell is thankful that Fiji Swimming can work together with the sport’s world governing body, FINA.

“The more that we can have an opportunity to share our knowledge our expertise, maybe our facilities, things like scholarship, and I think that FINA is going to work on sharing some of these resources to countries like Fiji”

It will be a busy new year for Fiji Swimming as they’ve set their sights on the 2023 Pacific Games.