Fiji remains unbeaten in Oceania 7s

Fiji continues its winning run at the Oceania 7s after managing a 19-7 win over Australia tonight.

Fiji managed two first half tries to Alosio Naduva and Kavekini Tabu to lead 12-7 at the break.

France-bound Jiuta Wainiqolo got the only try in the second half.

Coach Gareth Baber has been using all his squad players to find the right mix before the final team for the Olympics is announced.

Baber says they still a few areas they need ironing out, but he’s happy with the win.

“I have spoken many times about the benchmark in ourselves, I think in the areas of the game that we obviously want to excel at which is the freedom to play and creating opportunities manipulating defenders like we always do. Skills, offload skills particularly. IT was evident in that game. And we are quite smart with how we played that game and we got the victory. But still, areas to work on that was really what we came here to find out.”

Fiji faces New Zealand and the Oceania side in the last round tomorrow.