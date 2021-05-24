Home

Sports

Fiji receives Queen's baton

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 12, 2022 4:38 pm
The President of Fiji today officially welcomed the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton into the country.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere today officially welcomed the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton into the country.

The Baton is currently on an epic journey among Commonwealth countries and is visiting all 72 nations and territories.

The baton is now on its 294-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth.

The President received the baton from Olympians Jerry Tuwai and Rusila Nagasau at the State House.

He says receiving the Queen’s baton is a positive gesture of relief from the unprecedented hindrance that the recent pandemic had taken Fiji through.

“For us in the Commonwealth receiving the Queen’s baton is indeed a great honor as it allows us to participate in honouring the head of Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth the second as she celebrates her platinum Jubilee.”

It will be in Fiji for two days and will be carried by Baton bearers, including current and former Commonwealth Games athletes, who will visit several pre-planned destinations and experience special authentic Fiji activities.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will be visiting Koroipita in Lautoka on 14 February on its final stop of the Relay as part of the Commonwealth Games theme of sustainability.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will complete its journey at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2022.

This is a traditional and fundamental part of the Games and the Opening Ceremony, as the final Baton bearer will pass the Baton back to The Queen.

The Queen’s message to the Commonwealth will then be removed from the Baton and read aloud, marking the official start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

