Fiji Pine partners with Fijian Drua

Fiji Pine Group of Companies announced its collaborative partnership with the Fijian Drua today.

The partnership will be between Tropik Wood and Fijian Drua.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this partnership will be crucial in the long term development of the nation.

Bainimarama says this is part of Fiji Pine’s effort to diversify its global customer-base.

“Now when our Drua competes in front of in-person and television audiences across the region, Tropik Wood will

receive some of the best exposure that money can buy, with their brand proudly displayed whenever, and wherever our Champion Fijiana Drua takes the field or our

Fijian Drua feature in Super Rugby Pacific. “

The Prime Minister says this collaboration will help Tropic Wood establish potential markets closer to home, particularly in Australia, New Zealand, and in the Pacific, where Fiji can market world-class timber with local roots.