Fiji Pearls will be ready for qualifiers says, Koster

Netball Fiji management is confident that the Fiji Pearls will be ready for the World Cup qualifiers in July.

Despite having little to no game time, Head coach Unaisi Rokoura has been sweating it out with the 24-member extended squad to get the team ready for the qualifiers.

Getting Fiji back to the status it had a decade ago will be at the top of the coaches’ agenda.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivan Koster says they will take each competition as it comes.

“Our team is in training and we have a short turnaround, but there are ways we can do that, and we are trusting Una and the processes that she has put in place together with her management team to have our team ready not only for March but also for July.”

First for the Pearls is the Pacific Aus Aid Sports Series in March in Sydney, where they will take on teams like Samoa and Cook Islands.