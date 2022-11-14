Fiji part of Global women and sports conference

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji is also part of the world’s largest gathering advancing gender equity and equality in sport, physical education and physical activity, the 8th IWG Women and Sport Conference, which started in New Zealand today.

This record-breaking conference has been made accessible to participants in Fiji through a free interactive live-streamed conference hub at the VMAX cinema in Damodar City thanks to the Australian Government’s sport for development program, Team Up.

Australia’s Chargé d’Affaires, John Williams, joined Oceania National Olympic Committee President, Dr Robin Mitchell, and FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar, to officially open the Fiji Hub.

[Photo: Supplied]

In welcoming the attendees Williams highlighted the importance of ensuring that women and girls get the opportunity to participate and succeed through sports.

He says through, Team Up and Australia’s elite sports program, PacificAus Sports, they’re providing platforms for women to grow and excel in sport.



[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Hub is a great opportunity to engage, share experiences and learn from the various sessions being delivered during the three-day event.

Apart from Fiji, the Australian Government through Team Up is also facilitating virtual conference hubs in Papua New Guinea and Samoa.