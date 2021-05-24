Home

Sports

Fiji Outrigger to starts season with monthly regatta

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 4, 2022 5:13 am

Fiji Outrigger is set to start its season with monthly regattas beginning later this month.

This will also be a trial for paddlers vying for a spot at the Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Marianas.

With a current extended squad of 19 men and women, Fiji Outrigger President Joanne Reiher says only the top four will be selected for the singles competitions.

“Next one month we have our V1 regatta, at the same time, those will be treated at time trials. So from the Fiji Outrigger perspective in collaboration with the coach as well as the team managers we will schedule time trials during our monthly regatta that we have as a build-up to the mini-games.”

The Pacific Mini Games will be held from June 17th to the 25th in Saipan.

