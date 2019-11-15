Fiji needs to deliver better: Baber

Fiji Airways Men’s National Sevens Coach Gareth Baber says the team needs to deliver better.

This as Fiji has not performed up to par so far in the 2019/2020 World Sevens Series.

They bowed out of the Dubai 7s tournament without even making it to the quarterfinals.

The National side redeemed themselves in the Cape Town 7s tournament as they made it to the semifinals, however, this is not the performance that was expected of them.

Baber says the team is in a tough pool and they need to remain focused.

Fiji 7s team is pooled with Samoa, Australia, and Argentina for the Hamilton 7s tournament next month.

They take on Samoa in its opening match at 12.47 pm on January 25th.

The National side will then meet Australia at 6.35 pm before facing Argentina at 11.57 am on January 26th.

The semi-finals will be held from 3.20 pm on Sunday the 26th of next month while the final is scheduled for 7.56 pm on the same day.