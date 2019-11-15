Fiji National Sports Commission praises Vern Cotter’s initiative

The Fiji National Sports Commission has commended the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter for being actively involved with Fiji Rugby and its players.

This comes as Cotter has taken an initiative to be constantly involved with local and international players via digital technology.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says Cotter has been revising the play manuals reviewing the international player’s performances.

“His been doing a lot of work looking at manuals in Fiji from New Zealand and he is reviewing all our players internationally and doing a lot of video conferencing. We haven’t got word when he is going to arrive into the country and we haven’t gotten any transport moving.”

Cotter was expected to arrive and begin coaching in April, but that was put on hold due to the pandemic lockdown.

Despite the restrictions, the 58-year-old has been up-to-date with the Fiji Rugby Union and goes online to perform his duties as coach from New Zealand.