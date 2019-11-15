Fiji National Sports Commission assures funds available for Olympic

The Fiji National Sports Commission has given their assurance that funds is still available for those sports taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

According to Commission Chair Peter Mazey, the funding will run until the 31 July, while the request for the next fiscal year is still yet to be submitted to Government.

Mazey says due to the cancellation of sporting events since March they have reverted some funds to the Olympic Games committee.

“The sad part was we were going to have the Oceania Swimming competition we have given them that funding which they have now returned to us. We do some funding to assist if we have to move into additional funding to any of Olympic sports going forward.”

Team Fiji has so far secured a spot in Rugby, and for Athletics and Swimming who have been given universality spots for the Games that is scheduled from 23 July to 8 August 2021.