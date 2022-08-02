Fiji in 17th place

[Source: Team Fiji / Facebook]

Fiji is now ranked 17th on the Commonwealth Games medal tally.

Team Fiji was in 14th place as of yesterday with two silver medals but after last night’s matches, the contingent has moved three places down.

Bermuda, Uganda and Northern Ireland with a gold each are now ahead of Fiji.

Still in first place is 2018 Games champion Australia with 31 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze.

England is in second with 21 gold, 22 silver and 11 bronze medals.

In third place with 13 gold, 22 silver and 11 bronze is New Zealand.