Fiji Motorsports aims for more drag races

Fiji Motorsports Association’s attempt to decrease the number of illegal car races on the roads is becoming effective with the decline in the number of road racing on Fiji roads.

These were the sentiments of association president Raizal Haniff who believes the efforts of the committee are becoming effective.

“I feel ever since we have started to have so many races there are a number of road racing on the roads has declined which makes us very happy because there’s a reason the executives work hard to stop the road racing so we’re very excited for this season.”

Hannif says they hosted nine drag races last year and aims to increase the number this season.

Fiji Motorsports will kick off their season tomorrow in Pacific Harbour.