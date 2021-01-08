Fiji misses opportunity to host international Archery event

The Oceania Archery Championship and Continental qualifying tournament that was scheduled for Fiji has been cancelled.

World Archery Oceania has made the call as Australia and New Zealand pulled out of the tournament.

This is due to the difficulties both countries are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic with travel restrictions, border closures and long quarantine processes.

Archery Fiji President George Fong says while the cancellation is unfortunate, it was a decision they were expecting as it was postponed twice last year.

“We knew this was a possibility that it might happen. What this means for the Olympic quota spots that were up for grab, those will be returned to the World body and they will be reassigned to Oceania countries that have not currently received quota spots.”

This means all archers will have to qualify through ranking.

Fiji was to host the tournament in Albert Park in Suva, where more than 100 archers from Oceania were expected to compete.