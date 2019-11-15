Fiji may not afford to send team for Pacific Mini Games says Mazey

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey says Fiji might be able to send athletes for the Pacific Mini Games next year.

This as the COVID-19 pandemic takes its toll on the country’s and global economy and the postponement of the Olympic Games to next year.

Mazey says sending athletes to the Olympics will incur major costs and it will be double as costly to send athletes for the Pacific Mini Games given the current economic situation.

“With the Olympics moving, are we still going to have the Pacific Mini Games next year? From our point of view, I don’t think we can afford it. I think we have to be more realistic on funding.”

Mazey adds funding that goes to sports is not as important as looking after the health of the country.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands next year while the Olympics is scheduled to be played from July 23rd to 8th August in Tokyo Japan.