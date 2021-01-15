Fiji Judo plans for Oceania tournament

Fiji Judo plans to host an Oceania tournament.

Technical Director Simione Kuruvoli says Fiji Judo has bid to host the meet and is awaiting approval from other member countries.

He says the competition will be the perfect platform for local Judokas to learn from some of the best in the region.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have that lined up for December. We are proposing to host the event here so we are waiting for confirmation from other countries if they want to come for that tournament in December.”

The two-time Olympian adds the competition would also bring some sense of normalcy for the Judokas after the pandemic forced the cancellation of scheduled regional meets.

While this is still in the planning phase, Fiji Judo will host its first national event in April with Judokas from nine active clubs are expected to compete.