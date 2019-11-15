Fiji is the best place to shoot Olympic win film says Ben Ryan

Funding has been secured for the film documenting Fiji’s Olympic gold medal win at the 2016 Games in Rio Brazil.

This has been confirmed by gold medal-winning coach Ben Ryan.

Ryan revealed the news while answering questions live on his Facebook page and he says everything is still a go at the moment.

‘The scripts being written, funding has been secured so I know negotiations are going on obviously we would love to be able to film in Fiji, Fiji film and the government have to agree for that happen”.

The former national 7s coach says there’s no better place to shoot the film then Fiji.

“We are really hopeful that it can because not only will it boost the local economy if we going to film something about Fiji then we want to be in Fiji we don’t want to be in New Zealand or Tonga filming so fingers crossed on that one”.

Ben Ryan told his amazing story in the historical achievement at the 2016 Olympic Games in the book Sevens Heaven: The Beautiful Chaos of Fiji’s Olympic Dream, which was released in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s squad will be back in camp as soon as restrictions are lifted.