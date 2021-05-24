Fiji has potential for more medals in Birmingham: Mazey

Fiji Sports Commission Chair Peter Mazey believes Team Fiji has the potential to bag more medals at the Commonwealth Games next year.

At the 2018 Gold Coast Games Fiji finished with 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals from weightlifting, rugby 7s and boxing.

Weightlifters Eileen Cikamatana and Apolonia Vaivai won a gold and bronze medals, the Fiji 7s team finished with a silver while boxer Winston Hill brought home a bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

Mazey says the sporting bodies need to start stepping up with their preparations as Fiji can do better than 2018.

“We got a gold in weightlifting last commonwealth games so the potential is there in a number of our sports like judo, weightlifting, boxing to name just one or two”

Mazey says sporting bodies are more focused on the Pacific Mini-Games as rugby seems to be the only sport on track.