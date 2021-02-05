Fiji fortunate says ONOC President

Some sports will have until the end of June to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Oceania National Olympic Committee President Dr. Robin Mitchell says some athletes will only know whether they’ve made the cut only a few weeks from the Games.

Dr.Mitchell says Fiji is considered one of the lucky nations out of the 17 Oceania countries.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji’s Olympic preparations are much better compared to other countries in our region.

“We are fortunate here in Fiji that sport returned here very quickly you know essentially we have more crowds and competitions already underway but in some of the other countries there’s still a restriction.”

Oceania’s preparations including Fiji have been boosted with the International Olympic Committee giving ONOC more funds.

Dr.Mitchell adds ONOC will ensure its member countries are assisted especially when it comes to funding.

“We are also given a budget by the IOC so our funds have increased by 14% to $25m for the next four years and we have to prepare a budget for that.”

With almost zero international travel last year, ONOC still has funds available from its last budget to use in the new four-year cycle.