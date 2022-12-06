Fiji fifth on World standings

Both the Fiji Airways Men’s and Women’s 7s sides are fifth on the 2022/2023 World Series standings after the tournament in Dubai.

The Ben Gollings coached side who reached the final in Hong Kong only managed to bag eight points from their ninth place finish in Dubai.

Fiji 7s has 27 points after two rounds, they’re behind South and Australia who have 32, and France is third with 30 points and Ireland with 29.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijiana who finished fifth in Dubai have 12 points on the Series table.

The Fiji 7s side is pooled with Dubai 7s defending champions South Africa, France and Canada in Group A at the Cape Town 7s this weekend.

Meanwhile, our Fijiana team is in the same group with New Zealand, Great Britain and Brazil.