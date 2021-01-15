Fiji FA holds fruitful discussion with district reps

The Fiji Football Association members were given a chance today to put forward their grievances before the 2021 season officially kicks off.

The association organized a forum inviting all its 14 districts, in an effort to iron out all grievances so they can move forward.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says inquiries on transfer window guidelines, competition rules and district management were discussed at length.

Yusuf says it is important to sort out issues before the season begins.

“This is very important and you see this 110 people here involving the 14 districts and similar one will be done in the north next week so we will cover all the districts before we kick of competition”

Competitions manager Amitesh Pal says all district reps attended the meeting.

“The main purpose is to get their views and suggestions on the competition, we have noted it down we have taken it to our board and we’ll discuss the pros and the cons whether it is viable for having those regulations in the system and we’ll come out with a resolution”

The workshop will end tomorrow where club licensing will be one of the major topics discussed.