Fiji FA targets youth for the development of futsal.

Fiji Football Association is serious about the development of futsal in the country.

With the OFC World Cup qualifying tournament for under 18 futsal to be held at the end of the year, Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf says they will be targeting youths in their quest to develop the sport.

“Hopefully things can work out and Fiji can benefit in developing our youths into playing the five a-side or the shorter version of football.”

Yusuf has also confirmed the Fiji FA is looking to renew the AD Patel tennis court in Ba to be used as a full time futsal court.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA is working to submit their request for a new futsal coach to the Sports Commission as they will pay for overseas coaches.

The Futsal season will start in Lautoka next Saturday.