Fiji FA prepare for non-contact training

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 5:55 am

Fiji Football Association has sent a team to the western division to conduct awareness programs to officials and coaches on protocols that will need to be followed.

This following the Fiji Sports Commission’s approval of 17 sporting federations to resume non-contact training from tomorrow.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says will a few restrictions easing from tomorrow, the association wants to remain on top of things.

“We took them through the protocols what is expected of them, what they need to do, in as far as the training is concerned. How to prepare a team and all that because of the long lapse and also a lot of emphasis was given on how to ensure that we adhere to all the prevention protocols in place”

Fiji Football is one of the 17 sports that has been given the green light to go ahead with non-contact sports training.

