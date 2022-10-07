Fiji FA introduces Little Bula League

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji Football is putting a spotlight on grassroots development as they start a Little Bula League program.

The program will focus on training and developing kids from 8, 10 and 14 years of age.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says this program will give an opportunity for girls and boys to get structured football training from a very young age

“This is an opportunity where you’ll see Fiji trying to qualify for the World Cups in all age groups that are under 16 and under 19 that have qualified already so this stream of players when they come through, you won’t see overnight the success of it, it might take two or three years to get it through and these players will be coming into the next under 16 and all that.”

Patel says that kids of that age are capable of learning the basics and skills of football which is beneficial for the future of national teams.

Today, the association sealed a three-year partnership with McDonalds Fiji which has donated a total of $450,000 for the program.

This program will officially kick off next year.