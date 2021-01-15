Fiji FA holds Club Licensing Workshop

The Fiji Football Association is in the process of drafting the Club Licensing Regulation.

Today, district representatives and Fiji FA officials collaborated to introduce the criteria’s that need to be met when the regulations are rolled out.

Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says this has been rolled out by FIFA which must be followed by all top divisional clubs.

“We have five major pillars that all premier division clubs should follow, they should be in compliance with that in order to play in top division competitions”

Pal says the workshop was a fruitful one as they held brainstorming sessions with district representatives.

He says it was good that clubs were also able to share challenges and difficulties they face before drafting the regulations.

“Since the clubs will be the followers of club licensing so we thought it would be better to consult them first and take points and ideas from them first what they expect from us to do in the regulations before we do up a regulation”

The second Club Licensing Workshop will be held in April where the draft will be introduced to all districts for further discussions.