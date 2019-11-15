Fiji FA has some issues to sort with FASANOC

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the Association’s Board feels there are a few issues that they need to iron out with FASANOC before they start making nominations for the Fiji Sports Awards.

This comes into light as Fiji FA has not made any nominations for this year’s Sports Awards.

Yusuf says they had been making nominations for the past three years.

He adds that they fully support the awards and will be present at this year’s function.

“Last three 17, 18 and 19 we were there full on and Fiji FA will always support. This year for the awards we will be there and we will support the whole program.”

The Sports Awards cocktail will be held at the Gymnasium tomorrow night before the main awards night next Friday at the same venue.